Buhari’s government intimidating us to join APC, Northern PDP govs say

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in the North have accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of intimidating opposition state chief executives to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). They made the revelation after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night. Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, spoke on behalf his counterparts including Governors Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune