



Tribune Online

LSD, Malala Foundation hold inter-school debate competition in Adamawa

As part of efforts to encourage girlchild education in Nigeria particularly in the North, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development Centre (LSD) with support from Malala Foundation has organised an inter-school debate competition for girls in secondary schools in Adamawa State. Lawal Amodu, programme officer of the centre, in his welcome address at the […]

LSD, Malala Foundation hold inter-school debate competition in Adamawa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune