NAF first batch of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft departs US for Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday en route to Nigeria. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet. […]

