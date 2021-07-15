NAF first batch of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft departs US for Nigeria

Super Tucano fighter jets

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday said that the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday en route to Nigeria.  This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

