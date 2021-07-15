NGX: Negative sentiment dominates market as investors lose N3.9bn

The domestic bourse index fell marginally by 0.01 per cent amid renewed profit-taking activity on Thursday. Basically the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled at 37,866.90 points as buying interests in Zenith Bank and Stanbic were offset by late sell-offs of Nigerian Breweries and GTCO. Thus, the ASI’s Month-to-Date (MtD) […]

