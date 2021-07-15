



Tribune Online

PIB: Governors back 3% for Host Community Fund, 30% for frontier basin exploration

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday unanimously approved a common template for the implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASUN) on the implementation of financial autonomy for the State legislature and […]

PIB: Governors back 3% for Host Community Fund, 30% for frontier basin exploration

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune