Police establish conspiracy over killing of Super TV boss, arrest more suspects

The police in Lagos State have established a “conspiracy” in the circumstances surrounding the killing of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga. The police in the state have also arrested more suspects in connection with the murder as the slain Utaga was said to be drugged before he was killed. The arrest of the suspects followed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune