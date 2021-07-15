Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock on port access roads  — TTP

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock on port access roads  — TTP

Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock, allowed to fail

Managers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) e-call-up system popularly called Eto, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited have said that prior to the deployment of the truck management system by the NPA, poor compliance by truck owners/drivers as well as a deviant resistance from an extortion industry worth a hundred million Naira daily was the […]

Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock on port access roads  — TTP
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR