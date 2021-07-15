



Tribune Online

Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock on port access roads — TTP

Managers of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) e-call-up system popularly called Eto, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited have said that prior to the deployment of the truck management system by the NPA, poor compliance by truck owners/drivers as well as a deviant resistance from an extortion industry worth a hundred million Naira daily was the […]

Truckers’ ignorance fuelled gridlock on port access roads — TTP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune