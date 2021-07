Tribune Online

2021 hajj: The rites begin

THE annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, will start this weekend with just 60,000 vaccinated residents of Saudi Arabia allowed to take part this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second year in a row, Muslims from abroad have been excluded from the hajj, which drew 2.5 million pilgrims […]

