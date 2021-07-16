Defection: Court adjourns suit seeking to unseat Zamfara gov to Sept 29

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday adjourns till September 29 to hear a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to remove Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle and his deputy, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu Gusau from office over alleged unlawful defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021 filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed is contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, has not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful…