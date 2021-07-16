



Tribune Online

e-Transmission of results: Tambuwal berates Senate decision as unconstitutional

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the decision taken by the Nigerian Senate against electronic transmission of votes count as unconstitutional. Tambuwal, who was a former speaker of the Federal House of Representatives for four years described the decision of the Senate to subject INECs constitutional power to conduct elections to […]

e-Transmission of results: Tambuwal berates Senate decision as unconstitutional

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune