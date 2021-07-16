Electoral Act bill shows APC not ready to face election — PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Parry (PDP),  Prince Uche Secondus, has said that the manner the All Progressive Congress (APC) got its members to vote against the electronic transmission of election results shows that the ruling party is not ready to face elections. He said at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday that […]

