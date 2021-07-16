



Tribune Online

Kidnappers abduct 12-year-old boy inside coffin in Kwara

The joint border patrol of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police in Kwara State has rescued a 12 year-old-boy, suspected to be a kidnap victim. Tribune Online gathered that the kidnap victim was discovered inside a coffin covered with a white cloth in a vehicle by […]

Kidnappers abduct 12-year-old boy inside coffin in Kwara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune