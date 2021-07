Tribune Online

Life beer receives Mmanya Oganiru title

Popular beer brand in the South-East region of Nigeria, Life Lager beer, last weekend, was conferred the Mmanya Oganiru title by traditional rulers across the east. The event which held at the Nri town hall, Anambra State, saw the chairman of Anaocha council of traditional rulers, HRH Igwe O. D. Ezeani, Ugonabo Neni, HRM Igwe […]

