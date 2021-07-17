



Caleb varsity matriculates 1,900 students, assures them of safety

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, on Friday, matriculated a total of 1,900 students, who are newly admitted into the university for various programmes. The university also assured the new intake and their seniors as well as other members of the university community of safety and good welfare. Speaking at the matriculation event of the university, […]

