Deputy speaker hails Northern lawmakers for promoting northern interest in PIB, Electoral Act

Deputy speaker hails Northern lawmakers for promoting northern interest in PIB, Electoral Act

Deputy speaker, Wase

The last may not have been heard about the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act as the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, who presided over the consideration of the two bills for passage has reportedly commended  Northern members of the House for protecting and promoting the interest […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

