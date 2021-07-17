



Tribune Online

FAAC shares N733.095bn for June 2021 to FG, states, LGs

Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N733.095 billion as June 2021 but federation account revenue to the Federal, states and local governments councils. A statement issued by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation on Friday disclosed that the ₦733.095 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N585.752 […]

FAAC shares N733.095bn for June 2021 to FG, states, LGs

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune