Finally, Reps pass Electoral bill through Third Reading despite stormy session on electronic transmission of election results

By
Headliners
-
15


Tribune Online
Finally, Reps pass Electoral bill through Third Reading despite stormy session on electronic transmission of election results

consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

Facts emerged on Friday that the minority caucus of the House of Representatives will soon challenge the controversial resolution passed on Section 52(2) on the electronic transmission of election results in a competent court.  Misunderstanding started again when the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase who presided over the Committee of the Whole, accused the Deputy […]

Finally, Reps pass Electoral bill through Third Reading despite stormy session on electronic transmission of election results
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR