I caught my wife putting poison in my food —Husband

Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the three year-old union between a couple, Sheriff Adesola and Lola Adesola.

Sheriff, who dragged his wife to court, alleged that she attempted to poison him.

The plaintiff also accused his wife of infidelity. According to him, he had stopped trusting and loving her the moment he realised she was dating other men.

Sheriff explained that it was dangerous living with a promiscuous woman because she could infect him with STDs. He thus appealed to the court to rule that they go their different ways.

Lola consented to divorce, but denied some of the allegations leveled against her.

The defendant told the court that…