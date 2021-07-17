



Tribune Online

Immigration uncovers human trafficking hideouts in Jigawa, rescues victims, arrests agent

THE Nigerian Immigration Service in Jigawa State has invaded a compound suspected to be a hideout of human trafficking victims from southern parts of this country in Gurai, a border village in Babaura local government of Jigawa State and rescued four victims. This was disclosed by the comptroller of the Command of the Nigerian Immigration […]

Immigration uncovers human trafficking hideouts in Jigawa, rescues victims, arrests agent

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune