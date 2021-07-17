



Tribune Online

Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Kabara, dragged to court, charged with blasphemy

Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, famous for igniting controversial commentaries and statements against Prophet Muhammad, has been charged to court for blasphemy. This was contained in a statement issued by the Kano State commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Friday. The statement said the development followed the receipt of the First Information […]

Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Kabara, dragged to court, charged with blasphemy

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune