Leaders must remain calm during crisis — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for leaders to remain calm in times of crises so that the people being led will follow in their footsteps.

According to him, “the burden of leadership requires us to act in faith at all times in the midst of adversity.”

He made this assertion Saturday at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted him as saying: “It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to…