Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi to star in TV adaptation of Femi Adebayo’s ‘Ile Alayo’ on StarTimes

StarTimes, in conjunction with Wakaati TV and Nollywood Thespian, Femi Adebayo, are set to launch ‘Ile Alayo’, a comedy series which is an adaptation of the blockbuster movie of the same title.

The cast includes Nollywood thespians and notable social media comedians like Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, Woli Agba, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami, Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Ebun Oloyede, Cute Abiola and Wale Akorede.

The cast and crew of the series were unveiled on Wednesday at a press conference which had in attendance, the CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian; Content Director, Viki Liu, COO, Tunde Aina; the CEO of Wakaati TV, Rotimi Akingbogun; ED of OMD, Yinka…