Oyo NSCDC arrests two suspects, intercepts truck loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol

Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for alleged diversion of petroleum products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The suspects, identified as Akeem Adesola (30) and Benjamin Adeniyi (29) were nabbed with the truck, a blue Leyland DAF with registration number Lagos EKY 189 XV on Iseyin-Saki Road at about 3pm on Wednesday, the Anti-Vandalism Unit of the command.

Parading the suspects on Friday, the state Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, said that the command had re-strategised by improving on intense patrol of crime-prone areas in the state to combat any act of criminality.

He said that the…