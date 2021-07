Tribune Online

Police arrest 100 suspected cultists in Delta

Over 100 suspected cultists have been arrested in different parts of Delta State in a renewed clampdown by the police following serial killings of persons in the state. At least 8 persons have been killed in Asaba since last week Monday while over five cult boys were shot dead in Ogwashi Uku even as other parts of the state […]

