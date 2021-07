Tribune Online

Five suspected kidnappers burnt to death in Edo

It was jungle justice for five suspected kidnappers at Uokha community, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State as they were burnt to death at the weekend by natives along the Afuze-Uokha Road. Tribune Online gathered that the suspected kidnappers, armed with assorted guns, attacked and abducted some travellers who they took into the […]

