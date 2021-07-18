



Tribune Online

Igarra chief imam to build Islamic centre to check cybercrime

The newly installed Chief Imam of Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Sheik Tajudeen Garuba, has said that one of his aims in office would be to build an Islamic Centre to check cybercrime through the teaching of morals. Sheik Garuba, who spoke shortly after his installation at the Igarra Central Mosque, […]

Igarra chief imam to build Islamic centre to check cybercrime

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune