Tribune Online

Kwara APC: A ruling party in search of harmony

BIOLA AZEEZ looks at the festering ‘civil war’ in Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over bottled up anger before and after the 2019 election as well as the controversy that attended the membership registration and validation exercise in the state. THE opening lines of William Butler Yeats’ famous poem, The Second […]

Kwara APC: A ruling party in search of harmony

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune