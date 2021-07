Tribune Online

Makinde’s magic and Alaafin’s feedback

During the past week, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, upturned the apple cart of the opposition politicians in Oyo State. Kabiyesi lauded the efforts of the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, in developing the state across different areas. But, he specifically hit the opposition elements where it pained the […]

Makinde’s magic and Alaafin’s feedback

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune