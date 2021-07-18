



Tribune Online

Midnight Crew to celebrate 20th anniversary with US tour

Top gospel musical group, Midnight Crew are about to embark on a tour of the United States to celebrate their twentieth anniversary. The Midnight Crew, known for their uniqueness in delivering gospel tunes in different cultures and languages, are also releasing a single among other projects to celebrate the milestone. The leader of the quartet, Pat […]

Midnight Crew to celebrate 20th anniversary with US tour

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune