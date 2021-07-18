



Tribune Online

NGX posts second weekly loss on cautious trading

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), bearish sentiments persisted for the second consecutive week, as investors booked profits on bellwether stocks. Cautious trading dominated the local bourse this week as investors await the release of second-quarter earnings. Accordingly, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.1 per cent Wee-on-Week (WoW) to close at 37,947.18 basis points. Consequently, […]

NGX posts second weekly loss on cautious trading

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune