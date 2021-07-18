PIB: Expert laments infringement on powers of trade ministry to monitor oil export

An expert in the implementation of Nigeria Legal Metrology System, Yabagi Sani, has expressed worry over some sections of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly particularly the creation of a Nigeria Petroleum Commission which would undertake measuring, verification, testing and certification of all equipment related to petroleum products.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Sani stated that “the PIB is indeed a commendable and transformative effort towards the sanitation of the petroleum industry.

“However, it must be pointed out that in addition to its other lapses as they may be, the proposal contained in Chapter 2, regarding the petroleum regulatory…