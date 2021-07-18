South-West governors and constitutional amendment…

By
Headliners
-
14


Tribune Online
South-West governors and constitutional amendment…

governors turn Nigeria TB Joshua Igangan APC South Yoruba Makinde timely, Cock Nigeria cities Politics’ loss insecurity South West How new are the new Service Chiefs? Cement Ekiti State University convocation lecture, Falana Yoruba fayemi Yoruba leaders God Death Makinde Nigeria election rapists Muslims Christians Edo church CAMA Kashamu Femi Adesina primaries akeredolu election, Ondo governorship, media, gifts, COVID-19, jollof rice, coronavirus a, emir sanusi, cooking utensils, plates, firewood, governorship election, segun oni, election, PDP, permanent friends, Yahoo Boys, revolution, power, Ambode, Atiku, Lagos Owo

According to reports I read on Cable News, an online publication superintended by seasoned journalist and influential columnist, Simon Kolawole, the governors of the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo have made representations regarding on-going efforts by the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Note that the groundswell […]

South-West governors and constitutional amendment…
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR