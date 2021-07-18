



Tribune Online

South-West governors and constitutional amendment…

According to reports I read on Cable News, an online publication superintended by seasoned journalist and influential columnist, Simon Kolawole, the governors of the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo have made representations regarding on-going efforts by the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Note that the groundswell […]

South-West governors and constitutional amendment…

Source: Nigerian Tribune