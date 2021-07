Tribune Online

Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel in Kaduna

Determined to ensure the security of lives and safety of properties in Kaduna, the state of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has deployed over 2,500 comprising officers men in this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The deployment which is both covert and overt in nature extends to all the 23 councils before, during and after the […]

Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel in Kaduna

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune