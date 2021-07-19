



Electoral Act: CSOs, lawyers, PDP vow to reject amended clause in e-transmission of results

MEMBERS of the civil society organisations (CSOs) and individuals on Sunday vowed to deploy all lawful means to resist the tactical rejection of electronic transfer of election results in the Electoral Act amendment by the National Assembly. The threats coincided with clarifications by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the seething anger by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune