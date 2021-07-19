Enter your defence, court tells Ex-Adamawa gov, Murtala Nyako, others

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, ordered a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako to enter his defence in the alleged N29 billion fraud preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling yesterday, dismissed the no-case submission filed by the former governor and his codefendants.

The defendants had, in their no-case submission, urged the court to strike out the alleged N29 billion money laundering charges filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting the former governor alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz Nyako; two companies, Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd…