Fayemi, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu congratulate muslims

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, congratulated Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival commemorates Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God.

He urged Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to always emulate this level of obedience to higher authority in their daily activities.

Fayemi who noted that love, loyalty and sacrifice are the hallmarks of the festival…