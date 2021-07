Tribune Online

First Bank advocates kindness as a way of life

The best definition of kindness is not one provided by any of the world’s best dictionaries but one demonstrated by how we treat others on a daily basis. Kindness is a universal language that does not require any special knowledge, exposure, skills, training or background to understand and appreciate it as a beneficiary or observer […]

First Bank advocates kindness as a way of life

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune