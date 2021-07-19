



Tribune Online

NECO gets new substantive registrar, Professor Wushishi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO). A letter dated July 16, 2021, with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36 and signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years takes […]

