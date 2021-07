Tribune Online

Rates to moderate as DMO auctions N150bn worth of bonds

IN the new week, the Debt Management Office (DMO) will auction N150 billion worth of bonds; viz: N50 billion (a piece) for the 13.98 per cent Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) February 2028, 12.40 per cent FGN March 2036 and 12.98 per cent FGN March 2050 Re-Openings. Hence, dealers expect the stop rates to moderate […]

