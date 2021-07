Tribune Online

Sallah: Ugwuanyi doles out gifts to Muslims

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, on Monday presented food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Muslim community in the state as part of his administration’s contributions towards the celebration. Presenting the items, comprising bags of rice, cartons of water, fruit drinks, beverages and two cows, on […]

