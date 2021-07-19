Shareholders of Nova MB applaud N800m dividend

Shareholders of Nova MB applaud N800m dividend

Shareholders of NOVA Merchant Bank has commended the board and management for the impressive performance over the years; approving the payment of N800 million as dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020, despite the challenging macro-economic environment. Presenting the bank’s financial performance for the period, the Chairman, Phillips Oduoza, noted that the significant improvement […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

