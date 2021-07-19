



Shareholders of Nova MB applaud N800m dividend

Shareholders of NOVA Merchant Bank has commended the board and management for the impressive performance over the years; approving the payment of N800 million as dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020, despite the challenging macro-economic environment. Presenting the bank’s financial performance for the period, the Chairman, Phillips Oduoza, noted that the significant improvement […]

