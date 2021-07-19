



Tribune Online

Zamfara government confirms killing of 13 police officers by bandits

Zamfara State Government has confirmed the killing of 13 police officers by bandits. Meanwhile, seven officers were wounded in the ambush by bandits at Kurar Mota Village of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state. A statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau said that the governor who visited the federal […]

Zamfara government confirms killing of 13 police officers by bandits

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune