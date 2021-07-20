



Anambra 2021: ADC urges INEC to disqualify APGA, APC, PDP

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to allow the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to participate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. He alleged that the three parties were […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune