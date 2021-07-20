



Aura by Transcorp to grow new breed of entrepreneurs

Transcorp Hotels Plc. has assured that its newly launched digital platform ‘Aura’ will help grow a new breed of entrepreneurs who will leverage the app to showcase their product offerings. Speaking at a virtual press briefing held on Monday, the Director, Business Development Aura by Transcorp Hotels plc, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, said Aura is for everyone […]

