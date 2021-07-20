



E-transmission: NASS’ decision, a recipe for endless crisis ― Senator Arise

Senator Ayo Arise has warned that the decision of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the National Assembly over the rejection of the electronic transmission of results of elections in 2023, is a recipe for crisis. Against this background, Arise called for a reversal of that decision if it’s not too late, warning […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune