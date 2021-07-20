



Eid-el-Kabir: Oyetola, deputy, group felicitate Muslims

Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, rejoiced with Muslims in the state and across the world on the occasion of the 1442 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival, urging them not to forget the symbolic significance of the celebration. Also, the Osun Progressives (TOP), of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune