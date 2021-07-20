Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Ndume felicitates with Muslims, calls for unity, tolerance among Nigerians

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Ndume felicitates with Muslims, calls for unity, tolerance among Nigerians

Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Ndume, Boko Haram: Senator Ndume, Court grants Senator Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has felicitated with Muslims in his Senatorial zone and across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He particularly enjoined Muslims to imbibe the spirit of unity, tolerance for peaceful coexistence. In a statement issued, on Monday, Senator Ndume commended the teeming Muslim population for the roles […]

Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Ndume felicitates with Muslims, calls for unity, tolerance among Nigerians
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR