



Tribune Online

Electoral Act : We ‘II have no excuse not to embrace e-voting in 2027 ― Ekiti reps member

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Honourable Femi Bamisile, has tasked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on an aggressive spread of telecommunication networks across the country to accommodate electronic voting and transmission of results in the 2027 general elections. Bamisile, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency […]

Electoral Act : We ‘II have no excuse not to embrace e-voting in 2027 ― Ekiti reps member

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune