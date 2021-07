Tribune Online

IFAD borrows agric company $5m to boost rice, maize farmers’ productivity

THE United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through the newly launched Private Sector Financing Programme (PSFP) is set to boost rural businesses and smallholder farmers after it loaned agric firm, Babban Gona, $5 million. The PSFP is focused on increasing private investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmer organizations and financial intermediaries […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune