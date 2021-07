Tribune Online

Nutrition Conversations Africa launched

THE African Continental Free Trade agreement which came into place on 1st January 2021 is a great opportunity for African SMEs especially those supplying nutritious foods because it offers a platform for them to grow and shape their food system in a way that is more equitable, sustainable and nutritious, Dr. Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director, […]

Nutrition Conversations Africa launched

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune